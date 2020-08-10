DHEC announces less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than 30 days

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Monday less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than 30 days.

The last time DHEC announced less than 1,000 new cases in a single day was July 7.

DHEC announced 718 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 100,431 and the total number of deaths to 1,966.

County breakdown:

Horry: 31 new

Marion: 4 new

Dillon: 2 new

Marlboro: 10 new

Darlington: 17 new

Florence: 44 new

Georgetown: 7 new

