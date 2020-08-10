DHEC announces less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than 30 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Monday less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than 30 days.
The last time DHEC announced less than 1,000 new cases in a single day was July 7.
DHEC announced 718 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 100,431 and the total number of deaths to 1,966.
County breakdown:
- Horry: 31 new
- Marion: 4 new
- Dillon: 2 new
- Marlboro: 10 new
- Darlington: 17 new
- Florence: 44 new
- Georgetown: 7 new
