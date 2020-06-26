DHEC announces highest percent positive rate of tests, near-record 1,273 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday a near-record 1,273 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 30,263 and the total number of deaths to 694.

Out of the 6,969 people tested Thursday, DHEC said 18.3% came back positive, which is the highest number to date.

County breakdown:

Horry: 82 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 7 new

Marlboro: 6 new

Darlington: 10 new

Florence: 19 new

Georgetown: 65 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40)