DHEC announces over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 121 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,157 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 5 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths, according to the state health department.

There are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, DHEC said in its daily news release.

Health officials said the five deaths were in elderly people from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenville (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2)

As of Friday, a total of 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state, DHEC said in its release.

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,125 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%.