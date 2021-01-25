DHEC announces over 150 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 25.3% positive statewide

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday 154 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County and a 25.3% positivity rate statewide.

There were 2,736 cases announced statewide, as of Saturday. Five new deaths were also announced.

New cases by county:

Darlington: 41

Dillon: 29

Florence: 106

Georgetown: 25

Horry: 154

Marion: 10

Marlboro: 20

The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 379,775, according to DHEC. 5,920 people have died.