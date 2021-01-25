DHEC announces over 150 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 25.3% positive statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Monday 154 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County and a 25.3% positivity rate statewide.
There were 2,736 cases announced statewide, as of Saturday. Five new deaths were also announced.
New cases by county:
- Darlington: 41
- Dillon: 29
- Florence: 106
- Georgetown: 25
- Horry: 154
- Marion: 10
- Marlboro: 20
The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 379,775, according to DHEC. 5,920 people have died.