DHEC announces record 120 new COVID-19 cases for Horry County, 577 new statewide

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday 577 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 new deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 20,551 and the total deaths to 617.

DHEC is now also including numbers for confirmed and probable cases and confirmed and probable deaths. DHEC defines a probable case as a person who has not been tested but has “epidemiological evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test.”

A probable death is defined as “an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.”

There are zero probably deaths and five probably cases as of Wednesday.

County breakdown:

Horry: 120 new

Marion: 5 new

Dillon: 4 new

Marlboro: 4 new

Darlington: 6 new

Florence: 22 new

Georgetown: 22 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (6), Anderson (7), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (35), Chester (2), Chesterfield (2), Cherokee (2), Colleton (2), Clarendon (6), Darlington (6), Dillon (4), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (2), Florence (22), Georgetown (22), Greenville (77), Greenwood (5), Horry (120), Jasper (1), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (11), Laurens (5), Lexington (35), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (6), Pickens (20), Richland (57), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (22), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (7), York (19)