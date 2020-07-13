DHEC: Another 121 cases of COVID-19 in Horry County as state surpasses 58,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58,003, probable cases to 165, confirmed deaths to 961 and 11 probable deaths.

Twelve of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (4), Aiken (36), Allendale (3), Anderson (46), Bamberg (15), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (34), Berkeley (85), Calhoun (10), Charleston (279), Cherokee (10), Chester (8), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (9), Dillon (13), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (7), Florence (38), Georgetown (12), Greenville (118), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (2), Laurens (9), Lee (3), Lexington (92), Marion (6), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (6), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (52), Pickens (15), Richland (124), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (101), Sumter (29), Union (8), Williamsburg (13), York (64)

﻿﻿There are currently 1,488 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators.