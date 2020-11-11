DHEC: Another 76 new cases of COVID-19 for Horry County in past 24 hours, 28 for Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Wednesday announced 987 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 178,524, probable cases to 10,471, confirmed deaths to 3,809, and 267 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 8

Dillon – 4

Florence – 28

Georgetown – 6

Horry – 76

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 8

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 2,225,627 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,074 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.2%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today’s TeleTracking report.

Beginning Friday DHEC will provide a more concise format of the daily COVID-19 news release. The same information currently included in the daily news release will be provided in this new format, as well as the corresponding links to the COVID-19 webpage where that information also is available.

The most current COVID-19 data on DHEC’s website is available here.