DHEC: At least 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County, more than 7.5 million tests administered statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two more people have died of COVID-19 in Horry County, according to information released Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Among the 19 new, confirmed and four new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths are the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Florence County, the confirmed death of an elderly person in Horry County, the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Horry County, and the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Horry County.

DHEC also announced 373 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 273 probable cases. Of 9,945 new tests reported to the state, 5.4% were positive for the virus. More than 7.5 million tests have been administered statewide, a milestone passed Thursday.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 484,392 confirmed cases, 98,114 probable cases, 8,415 confirmed deaths and 1,143 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, two probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 11 confirmed, two probable

Horry – Seven confirmed, 24 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed, five probable