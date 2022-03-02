COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s switch to placing an emphasis on tracking severe COVID-19 cases, as opposed to tracking all cases.

The move is similar to DHEC’s own strategy change, which comes in light of declining case counts and the increase in at-home, accurate rapid testing.

The new national guidelines includes recommending masks in areas where the amount of severe cases threatens to overwhelm the local health care system. It also aims to help communities decide the best prevention strategies for their area.

According to the new guidelines, people in areas with low-level transmission don’t need masks in most settings, area of medium transmission should encourage masks for immunocompromised people and people in communities with a high transmission rate should wear masks in indoor areas like schools and workplaces.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported an additional 205 new, confirmed cases, 212 probable cases, 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and five probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 3,327 new tests reported to the state, 12.4% were positive for the virus.

The newly reported deaths include the confirmed COVID-19 death of a person in Florence County, and three confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Horry County.

The lower case counts also come as DHEC begins shutting down testing sites, which will continue throughout the following weeks. DHEC will also stop reporting daily case information later this month.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 1.14 million confirmed cases, 317,543 probable cases, 14,397 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,531 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Two confirmed, three probable

Dillon – Three probable

Florence – Seven confirmed, two probable

Horry – 16 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – One probable

Marlboro – Two probable