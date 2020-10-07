DHEC: Cases of COVID-19 continue sharp rise in Horry County with 86 reported in past 24 hours

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 556 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 27 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 148,334, probable cases to 5,371, confirmed deaths to 3,300, and 202 probable deaths.

New cases in our counties:

Darlington – 10

Dillon – 12

Florence – 25

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 86

Marion – 2

Marlboro – 5

New cases in other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Horry County reported 62 new cases on Tuesday, and 61 on Monday. That’s a sharp increase from the lower double digits the county had been reporting.



More than 450 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,539,978 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,309 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.