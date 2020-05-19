DHEC: Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 9,000 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Tuesday announced 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,056 and those who have died to 399.

Six of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5)