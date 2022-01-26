DHEC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 19,000, new record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina reached a new pandemic high last week, according to information released Wednesday by the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 19,383 new, confirmed cases in Sunday’s daily report, along with 3,036 additional probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and four probable COVID-19-caused deaths. The daily reports are based on data DHEC receives two days earlier.

Wednesday’s update was the first time DHEC reported new COVID-19 information since Friday, citing delays due to an influx of testing.

The number of tests reported to DHEC over the last handful of days, along with percent positive rates, are not yet available. DHEC said the data processing issue behind the delays has been mostly resolved.

The state last reached a pandemic high on Jan. 14, with 17,257 confirmed cases, and 3,850 probable ones.

Data shows a downward trend in new case counts, with DHEC announcing 8,482 confirmed cases in Monday’s report, 7,526 confirmed cases in Tuesday’s report and 2,962 new cases in Wednesday’s report.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.05 million cases, 279 probable cases, 13,065 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,090 probable COVID-19 deaths.

According to data updated Wednesday, 9% more COVID-19-positive individuals are hospitalized compared to a week ago, 4.7% more are on ventilators and 14.3% more people are in intensive care units. COVID-19 admissions are up by 17.9%.

Statewide, 82.7% of hospital beds were in use. There are 2,522 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 and 223 on ventilators. There are 53 pediatric patients hospitalized and three on ventilators.