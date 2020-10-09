DHEC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000 statewide, 3,325 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 874 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,033, probable cases to 5,643, confirmed deaths to 3,325, and 205 probable deaths.

This past week, cases have been climbing each day for Horry County. Eighty-nine cases were reported on Thursday. Today, that number went down to 58.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 10

Dillon – 11

Florence – 9

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 58

Marion – 11

Marlboro – 4

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Today, DHEC provided new guidelines for outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and community residential care facilities, commonly referred to as assisted living facilities. These guidelines are also recommended for intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The guidelines for both indoor and outdoor visitation are based on the most recent CMS guidance for reopening nursing homes, as well as CDC guidance for COVID-19 in nursing homes. The visitation status of all nursing homes and community residential care facilities in the state will begin to be provided in a new weekly report which will be available online for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more aboutwho should get tested here.