DHEC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000, 23 new deaths reported in past 24 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 2,205 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 60,220, probable cases to 169, confirmed deaths to 984 and 9 probable deaths.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (4), Colleton (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (3), Charleston (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (6), Aiken (67), Allendale (3), Anderson (69), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (18), Beaufort (81), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (4), Charleston (412), Cherokee (11), Chester (8), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (12), Colleton (32), Darlington (18), Dillon (5), Dorchester (91), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (5), Florence (69), Georgetown (26), Greenville (210), Greenwood (21), Hampton (10), Horry (148), Jasper (6), Kershaw (24), Lancaster (16), Laurens (26), Lee (2), Lexington (113), Marion (14), Marlboro (6), Newberry (22), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (44), Pickens (34), Richland (232), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (89), Sumter (38), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (43)

Probable cases: Greenville County (2)

﻿﻿ There are currently 1,550 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.