DHEC confirms 73 new COVID-19 deaths, 12 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A dozen people in Horry County are among 73 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina, according to the state’s health agency.

Included in the new deaths are one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, three confirmed deaths in Dillon County, two confirmed deaths in Florence County, two confirmed deaths in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data came as part of DHEC’s daily COVID-19 update Wednesday, which is based on information it received Monday.

There were also an additional 3,554 confirmed cases, 1,598 probable cases and 13 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 29,217 new tests reported to the state, 17.3% were positive for the virus.

Out of the 384 deaths reported to DHEC between July 16 and Aug. 15, 78% were not fully vaccinated. During the same time period, 72% of the 1,088 people hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, and 86% of the 21,990 reported cases were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

The percent of people who are fully vaccinated in South Carolina and have died due to the virus is .0058%, according to DHEC.

Among eligible South Carolina residents, 56.7% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.8% have completed vaccination.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 38 confirmed, three probable

Dillon – 21 confirmed, one probable

Florence – 122 confirmed, 23 probable

Horry – 249 confirmed, 137 probable

Marion – 16 confirmed

Marlboro – 16 confirmed, 10 probable