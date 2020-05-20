DHEC: Coronavirus related deaths in SC have surpassed 400

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,175 and those who have died to 407.

All of the eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 8 new (314 total)

Marion: 2 new (56 total)

Dillon: 3 new (135 total)

Marlboro: 3 new (80 total)

Darlington: 5 new (232 total)

Florence: 3 new (550 total)

Georgetown: 1 new (53 total)

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Greenville (14), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6)), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)