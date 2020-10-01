DHEC: Coronavirus results only include email or fax reports; database issues continue

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Thursday announced 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203, and 197 probable deaths.

Today’s case numbers remain expectedly low as they reflect only results submitted to DHEC by email or fax. DHEC is continuing to make adjustments to its internal database for more streamlined tracking of electronically reported test results (both COVID-19 and other disease test results).

Individuals who have positive test results are being notified of their results by their health care provider. We remain dedicated to clear and transparent reporting and will provide a breakdown of tests and results for the days impacted by this internal update.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

437 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 149 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 288 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,432,513 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,693 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.