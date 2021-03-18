DHEC: COVID-19 case counts increasing after downward trend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has an additional 856 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a daily update on Thursday.

The daily case numbers have about doubled from the previous week’s, and were up by more than 100 from Wednesday.

DHEC also announced 357 new, probable COVID-19 cases, six new deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 18,794 new tests reported to the state, 6.3% were positive for the virus.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 457,217 confirmed cases, 80,281 probable cases, 7,896 confirmed deaths and 1,042 probable COVID-19-confirmed deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington: Five confirmed, 11 probable

Dillon – 14 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 28 confirmed, six probable

Horry – 45 confirmed, 44 probable

Marion – Six confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, one probable