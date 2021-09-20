DHEC: COVID-19 hospital admissions down 17.9% from last week

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina saw a dip in COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to a report released Monday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced three separate days of data on Monday, based on information it received two days before each report.

Monday’s report, based on Saturday data, reveals 2,357 new, confirmed cases, 505 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of those, one probable death was in Darlington County and two confirmed deaths were in Florence County.

Sunday’s report, based on Friday data, showed 2,929 new, confirmed cases, 990 probable cases, 48 confirmed deaths and 15 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Those deaths included one confirmed death in Dillon County, two confirmed deaths in Florence County, two confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marion County.

Saturday’s report, based on Thursday data, includes 2,998 new, confirmed cases, 756 probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Among those new deaths were the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Dillon County, and two confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County.

The new reports bring the state’s totals to 665,907 confirmed cases, 160,900 probable cases, 10,165 confirmed deaths and 1,533 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

More than 1% of the populations in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last two weeks, according to DHEC.

The number of people being admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 has decreased over the last week, according to data updated on Sunday. Compared to the previous week, there were 3.7% fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized, .5% more on a ventilator, 1.7% fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 17.9% fewer COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Staffing shortages were 6.5% lower than the previous week.

As of Monday, 83.23% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds were in use, 83.07% of ICU beds were in use and 45.43% of ventilators were in use. About 25.77% of inpatients have COVID-19, according to DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 28 confirmed, 64 probable

Dillon – 29 confirmed, six probable

Florence – 62 confirmed, 21 probable

Horry – 149 confirmed, 52 probable

Marion – 20 confirmed, seven probable

Marlboro – 10 confirmed, five probable