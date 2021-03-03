DHEC: COVID-19 positive test rate climbs to 9.6%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 583 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday.

The agency also announced 291 probable cases, 18 new, confirmed deaths and 26 new probable COVID-19 caused deaths.

Of the new deaths, one was the confirmed death of an elderly person in Florence County, one was the confirmed case of a middle-aged person in Horry County and one was the probable COVID-19-caused death of a person in Marion County whose age is under investigation.

Wednesday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 446,169 cases, 73,827 probable cases, 7,626 confirmed deaths and 994 probable deaths.

Of 9,227 new tests reported to the state, 9.6% were positive for the virus. Wednesday’s positive rate is about four percentage points higher than it was the previous day.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, one probable

Florence – 17 confirmed seven probable

Horry – 45 confirmed, 53 probable

Marion – Three confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed