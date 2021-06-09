DHEC: COVID-19 positive test rate increases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported to the state surged Wednesday, following days of being less than 2.5%, according to information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The positivity rate reached 3.4% on Monday, according to data announced on Wednesday. On Monday, 6,158 tests were reported to the state.

The positive rate was 1.9% on Tuesday.

DHEC also reported an additional 162 confirmed cases — about doubling how many were announced on Tuesday — and 76 probable cases. There were seven new, confirmed deaths, following two days without a new death reported.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,584 confirmed cases, 101,990 probable cases, 8,601 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, five probable

Dillon – Three confirmed

Florence – Two confirmed

Horry – 14 confirmed, seven probable

Marion – 13 confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – One probable