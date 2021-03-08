DHEC: COVID-19 positive test rate dips to 3.7%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — After a week of ranging between 5 to 10%, the percent of positive COVID-19 test results dropped to 3.7% on Monday, according to an update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were 20,552 new tests reported, 562 new, confirmed cases, 126 new, probable cases, four new, confirmed deaths and two new, probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Of the new deaths was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Horry County and the probable death of an elderly person in Florence County.

Monday’s update brings South Carolina’s totals to 450,578 confirmed cases, 76,138 probable cases, 7,748 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable

Dillon – Nine confirmed

Florence – 21 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 56 confirmed, 24 probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Two confirmed, one probable