DHEC: Daily new COVID-19 case count dips to 359

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There are 359 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a daily update on Thursday.

There were also 184 probable cases, 38 new, confirmed deaths and seven probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Of those new deaths, one was the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Darlington County, one was the confirmed death of an elderly person in Florence County and one was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Horry County.

Of 14,211 new test results reported to the state, 6.4% were positive for the virus.

Thursday’s update brings the state to 452,004 total confirmed cases, 77,388 probable cases, 7,803 confirmed deaths and 1,019 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four confirmed, three probable

Dillon – 14 confirmed, one probable

Florence – Six confirmed, three probable

Horry – 23 confirmed, 23 probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, three probable