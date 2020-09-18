DHEC data analysis shows mask ordinances are effective

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC’s third data analysis of mask ordinances continues to show the effectiveness of masks.

DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Kacka said the data shows communities with mask requirement ordinances continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities that don’t have requirements.

“The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus,” Kacka said.

According to DHEC, nearly 42% of residents, about 2.1 million people, live in jurisdictions with local mask requirements in place.

DHEC categorized the jurisdictions with mask ordinances in groups based on the week the ordinance took effect.

First Week: June 23 — June 29

Second Week: June 30 — July 6

Third Week: July 7 — July 13

Fourth Week: July 14 — July 20

Fifth Week: July 21 — July 27

The jurisdictions with mask ordinances experienced the following percentage of greater decrease compared to jurisdictions without ordinances:

First Week: 66.5% greater decrease

Second Week: 39.2 % greater decrease

Third Week: 6.1% greater decrease

Fourth Week: 3.5% greater decrease

Fifth Week: no greater percent decrease

DHEC announced Friday 766 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths.