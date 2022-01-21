DHEC data shows decrease in COVID-19 cases from last week

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — New data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a decrease in new case counts compared to the same time last week.

There were 10,469 new, confirmed cases and 3,429 probable cases announced by the agency on Friday. Those numbers are based on information DHEC received two days prior. DHEC releases data two days after it receives it.

The highest number of new, confirmed cases was a week ago, on Jan. 14, with 17,257 confirmed cases and 3,850 probable ones. On Jan. 12, there were 15,718 confirmed and 4,531 cases reported by DHEC.

Friday’s report also includes an additional 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 13 probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 45,132 new tests reported to the state, 32.9% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported deaths include one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death in Darlington County, one probable death in Florence County, five confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

Hospitalization rates continue to rise across the state, however, at slower rates than in previous weeks. While the last few weeks have seen a steady 30% increase from week to week, the number of COVID-19-positive people who were hospitalized was up by 14.7%, the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units was up by 17.2% and the number of people with COVID-19 on ventilators was up by 15.4%, compared to a week ago. The number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was up by 6.3%.

Incidence rates remain high across the state, with one in 33 people in Horry County diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to DHEC. In Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties, that rate was about one in 25 people.

The update brings the state’s totals to 996,641 confirmed cases, 269,069 probable cases, 13,029 confirmed deaths and 2,069 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 91 confirmed, 77 probable

Dillon – 55 confirmed, 12 probable

Florence – 237 confirmed, 129 probable

Horry – 454 confirmed, 297 probable

Marion – 82 confirmed, 12 probable

Marlboro – 32 confirmed, 29 probable