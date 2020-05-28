DHEC: Death toll reaches 470 in SC due to COVID-19; 156 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 156 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470.

The deaths occurred in 4 elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 3 new (395 total)

Marion: 0 new (67 total)

Dillon: 0 new (155 total)

Marlboro: 4 new (137 total)

Darlington: 2 new (262 total)

Florence: 10 new (622 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (71 total)

New cases in other counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7)