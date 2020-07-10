DHEC: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 900 in SC, cases total 52,273

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Friday announced 1,725 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths to 922 and 7 probable deaths.

Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (22), Allendale (2), Anderson (31), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (22), Charleston (265), Cherokee (9), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (11), Dillon (7), Dorchester (66), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (35), Georgetown (6), Greenville (217), Greenwood (28), Horry (175), Jasper (25), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (20), Laurens (25), Lee (8), Lexington (72), Marion (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (22), Oconee (37), Orangeburg (37), Pickens (42), Richland (101), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (79), Sumter (8), Union (6), Williamsburg (4), York (76)

﻿﻿ There are currently 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on ventilators.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 520,176 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 9,686 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 17.8%.

Recovery Rate

As of July 9, 89 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.