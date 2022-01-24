DHEC delaying release of COVID-19 reports due to large influx of test results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has delayed the release of new, daily COVID-19 totals until Tuesday, it announced Monday.

The delay is due to “the large volume of test results” and “the need to ensure that data released publicly are as accurate as possible,” DHEC posted online.

DHEC typically releases reports from Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Monday afternoons. All three reports, in addition to Tuesday’s, will be released on Tuesday.

Each report is based on data the agency receives two days prior.

“DHEC regrets this delay and appreciates the public’s patience in our efforts to provide accurate COVID-19 data so South Carolinians can have as much information as possible during this unprecedented pandemic,” DHEC posted.

This winter’s surge, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, has led to testing shortages and has temporarily moved some public schools online. Case counts have remained stagnant at about 10,000 new, daily cases a day for the last several days, however, about 45,000 people continue to be tested daily, with more than 30% of them being positive for the virus.

Updated information on county incidence rates, hospitalizations and vaccinations will likely be announced Tuesday.

As of Friday, South Carolina has totaled 996,641 confirmed cases, 269,069 probable cases, 13,029 confirmed deaths and 2,069 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

On Monday, DHEC began distributing free, at-home rapid testing kits to the public.