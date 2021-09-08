DHEC: Dillon, Marion county hospitals fully occupied

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,167 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a drop of about 1,000 from previous days, and about half the number of cases reported on Friday and Saturday.

DHEC reports data two days after it receives it, meaning that the Wednesday report shows information from Monday.

However, the lower case counts come as testing was nearly cut in half over the weekend, according to the data. There were more than 39,000 test results reported in Tuesday’s data. There were only 20,211 tests reported to DHEC on Monday, with 14.2% of those positive for the virus.

It typically takes about two days for someone who was tested to receive their result.

Fewer tests are administered over weekends, which means that case counts tend to surge in the reports DHEC releases on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Wednesday, DHEC also announced an additional 830 probable cases, 22 confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of those new deaths, one was the confirmed death of a person in Florence County, and one was the probable COVID-19-caused death of a person in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 627,981 confirmed cases, 148,361 probable cases, 9,604 confirmed deaths and 1,392 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Grand Strand and Pee Dee hospitals continued to have high occupancy rates, as of information updated Wednesday. Darlington County hospitals were 57.3% occupied, Dillon County hospitals were 100% occupied, Florence County hospitals were 89% occupied, Horry County hospitals were 91.2% occupied and Marion County hospitals were 105.9% occupied. Marlboro County does not have any hospitals.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 20 confirmed, four probable

Dillon – 23 confirmed, seven probable

Florence – 61 confirmed, 13 probable

Horry – 81 confirmed, 111 probable

Marion – 15 confirmed, two probable

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, seven probable