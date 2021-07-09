DHEC downgrades Horry County to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 incidence rate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has returned to a “moderate” COVID-19 incidence rate, according to data Friday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The category is based on how many new, confirmed cases are reported within the last two weeks, per 100,000 people. A “low” rate is considered to be fewer than 50 cases, a “moderate” rate is between 51 and 200 new cases and the “high” rate is more than 200 cases per 100,000 people within the two-week range.

Horry County’s rate was 52.53 new cases per 100,000 people, as of Friday afternoon.

It joins Richmond, Sumter and York counties in the “moderate” category. The rest of the state is considered to have a “low” incidence rate.

The status downgrade comes the same day as DHEC announced a 4.7% positive rate for the 6,167 test results it received on Wednesday, according to data announced Friday.

There were also 212 new, confirmed cases, 183 probable cases, one new, confirmed death and one probable COVID-19 caused death.

Of the newly-reported deaths was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Florence County, and the probable death of an elderly person in Horry County.

There were also 35 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County and 25 probable ones — the highest number of new cases in the state.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 494,124 confirmed cases, 104,794 probable cases, 8,662 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.