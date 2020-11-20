DHEC: 8 potential new COVID-19 deaths in Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — COVID-19 has potentially claimed the lives of eight new people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, according to information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

Of the 26 new, confirmed deaths and five probable deaths statewide, there was one probable death of an elderly person in Darlington County, one confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Dillon County, one confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Florence, three probable and two confirmed deaths of elderly persons in Horry County.

Of the state’s 1,479 new and 82 new probable cases, there were 15 confirmed and 11 new probable cases in Darlington County, five new confirmed cases in Dillon County, 39 confirmed and two probable cases in Florence County, 62 confirmed and 11 probable cases in Horry County, three confirmed cases in Marion County and nine confirmed and three probable cases in Marlboro County.

The Friday update brings South Carolina to a total of 191,021 confirmed cases, 12,140 probable cases, 3,949 confirmed deaths and 282 probable deaths.

Of the 11,207 tests reported to DHEC on Thursday, 13.2% of them were positive.

Hospital occupancy rates were at 80.57%, as of the Friday update, with 808 of the state’s inpatient hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,313 occupied ICU beds, 202 of those were COVID-19 patients, and 106 of the 476 occupied ventilators were being utilized for COVID-19 patients, bringing ICU occupancy rates up to 77.65% and 24.64% of the state’s ventilators in use.