DHEC estimates 81% of South Carolinians with COVID-19 have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC is estimating that as of May 4, 81% of positive COVID-19 cases that had symptom onset data have recovered, according to DHEC data.

DHEC describes symptom onset data as knowing the “date when a person first showed signs of illness.”

Of the 5,025 cases DHEC has symptom onset data for, that means approximately 4,070 of them have recovered, with 955 still remaining sick. This number is based on the symptom onset data, not the total number of cases in the state, therefore these numbers are only estimates.

DHEC bases their estimates on the following parameters:

Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as "recovered" based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of more than 32 days since their illness onset

DHEC updates the estimated percentage of recovery every Tuesday and Friday.