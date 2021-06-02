DHEC expands homebound vaccination effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Homebound individuals throughout the state will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday plans to expand its Vaccination Homebound Project.

The effort will run through December.

“We are incredibly excited to offer this service to the homebound members of our state,” Brannon Traxler, public health director for DHEC, said in the announcement. “Reaching herd immunity means removing any and all barriers between people and these life-saving vaccines. Our homebound program will help us accomplish that goal by bringing this opportunity to front doors across South Carolina.”

DHEC launched the pilot program for the project in late February for those who live in Jasper and Hampton counties. It has since decided that there was demand for a larger-scale initiative.

To schedule an appointment, call DHEC’s vaccine information line at (866) 365-8110 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day of the week.