DHEC: Fewer than 20 new cases reported for Horry County; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 590 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, probable cases to 2,055, confirmed deaths to 2,767, and 140 probable deaths.

Newly confirmed cases in our areas:

Darlington – 15

Dillon – 12

Florence – 20

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 19

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 7

Other counties across SC: please click here.

Additional deaths reported in our area:

Georgetown – 1

Horry – 1

Other counties: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,075,129 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,256 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.