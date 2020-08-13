DHEC: Florence County sees 61 new cases of COVID-19 as Myrtle Beach area cases decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 907 new confirmed cases and 27 of COVID-19, and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051, probable cases to 858, confirmed deaths to 2,089, and 97 probable deaths.

New cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 16

Dillon – 4

Florence – 61

Georgetown – 6

Horry – 37

Marion – 7

Marlboro – 12

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,762 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.