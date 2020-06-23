DHEC: Highest single day of COVID-19 cases in Horry County at 133

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.

For Horry County, 133 new cases on Tuesday sets a single-day high. On Thursday, Horry County had 128 new cases in a single day.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Marlboro (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (24), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (47), Calhoun (1), Charleston (211), Cherokee (1), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (9), Colleton (10), Dillon (1), Dorchester (30), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Florence (16), Georgetown (17), Greenville (53), Greenwood (8), Hampton (1), Horry (133), Jasper (3), Kershaw (19), Lancaster (7), Laurens (14), Lee (4), Lexington (41), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Newberry (7), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (25), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (14), Williamsburg (3), York (27)

There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.