DHEC hiring ‘rapid hire COVID-19 support positions’

(WBTW) — DHEC announced Friday they are hiring “rapid hire COVID-19 support positions.”

“Join our task force of professionals who are responding to COVID-19 in order to preserve the health and well-being of our residents and the environment,” DHEC said in a tweet.

DHEC is looking for a Program Coordinator and Logistics Coordinator. Anyone interested in these positions can get more information specific to each position and apply here.

Positions are temporary full time and are expected to last six months or less.

