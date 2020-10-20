DHEC: Horry County sees 82 new COVID-19 cases; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 666 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 25 additional confirmed deaths .

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747, probable cases to 6,746, confirmed deaths to 3,475, and 221 probable deaths.

New cases reported in counties in our coverage area:

Darlington – 7

Dillon – 8

Florence – 18

Georgetown – 16

Horry – 82

Marion – 8

Marlboro – 1

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

448 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 135 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,780,885 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on theData and Projections webpage.DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,952 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.4%.