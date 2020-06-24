DHEC: Horry County sees another record day of COVID-19 cases with 183

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Wednesday announced 1,291 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 27,842, probable cases to 55, confirmed deaths to 683, and zero probable deaths.

Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 183 (2,370 total)

Florence: 19 (1,014 total)

Marion: 6 (164 total)

Dillon: 6 (237 total)

Marlboro: 7 (287 total)

Darlington: 7 (393 total)

Georgetown: 18 (303 total)

New cases today in other counties:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28)

There are currently 832 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 362,219 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,191 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.8%.