DHEC identifies 22 more COVID-19 cases in SC; 1 more in Darlington County, 2 in Horry

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state health department announced 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina Sunday.

The new cases include two in Horry County and one in Darlington County, according to a press release from DHEC.

That brings the total number of statewide cases to 195 across 33 counties.

Here’s a list of the new cases identified by DHEC Sunday:

  • Beaufort County: 2 cases
  • Berkeley County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 4 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 2 cases
  • Hampton County: 1 case
  • Horry County: 2 cases
  • Kershaw County: 1 case
  • Lancaster County: 2 cases
  • Richland County: 3 cases
  • York County: 2 cases

For more coronavirus coverage, head here.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories