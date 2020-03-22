DHEC identifies 22 more COVID-19 cases in SC; 1 more in Darlington County, 2 in Horry

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state health department announced 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina Sunday.

The new cases include two in Horry County and one in Darlington County, according to a press release from DHEC.

That brings the total number of statewide cases to 195 across 33 counties.

Here’s a list of the new cases identified by DHEC Sunday:

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Greenville County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 2 cases

Kershaw County: 1 case

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Richland County: 3 cases

York County: 2 cases

For more coronavirus coverage, head here.

Latest Headlines