DHEC identifies 22 more COVID-19 cases in SC; 1 more in Darlington County, 2 in Horry

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The state health department announced 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina Sunday.
The new cases include two in Horry County and one in Darlington County, according to a press release from DHEC.
That brings the total number of statewide cases to 195 across 33 counties.
Here’s a list of the new cases identified by DHEC Sunday:
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 2 cases
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 3 cases
- York County: 2 cases
