DHEC launches ‘Deaths in South Carolina by Date of Death graph’

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – When a COVID-19 death in South Carolina is confirmed and reported can be a day or more after the death actually occurs, according to DHEC.

To provide more a more accurate picture of deaths as they occur each day, DHEC has begun to update a new graph here.

“A cause of death is determined by a medical certifier or a coroner,” DHED reports. “As announced in late April, DHEC has implemented a cross-analysis methodology to ensure an individual’s death is accurately reported. This includes comparing the initial information reported to the agency to the information included on an individual’s official death certificate.”

Additionally, DHEC said the report of an individual’s cause of death may be delayed if the individual had numerous medical issues or it takes longer to collect the personal demographic information from the family.

DHEC announced the most COVID-19 associated deaths reported out for a single day on Thursday, 69 confirmed and three probable. But the deaths occurred over the past few weeks, DHEC explained.

