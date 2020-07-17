DHEC, LLR announce temporary authorization to practice for nursing grads to boost health care staffing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) State Board of Nursing issued a joint order to give nursing graduates temporary authorization to practice to assist health care facilities needing staffing assistance.

According to a press release, some nursing graduates are delayed in taking the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) that is required for nurses to become licensed due to testing locations being closed for several weeks.

DHEC said the joint order gives graduates a pathway to be able to work temporarily while waiting to take their exam.

“This joint order with the State Board of Nursing is a vital step towards making sure our hospitals, clinics, and health care facilities have skilled, newly trained nurses available to assist South Carolinians during this prolonged public health crisis,” DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor said.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that hospitals and other facilities have access to as many health care workers as possible during this public health emergency,” LLR Director Emily Farr said.

There are more than 85,000 nurses licensed in the state and this order could impact about 200 current nursing graduates, DHEC said.

The order can be viewed on the LLR website.