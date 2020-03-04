DHEC monitoring 13 in SC for coronavirus, no confirmed cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring 13 people for coronavirus although no cases have been confirmed in the states, according to DHEC’s website.

Screenshot of DHEC’s website

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have made testing kits available for DHEC’s laboratory and to be tested, patients must meet the CDC’s criteria for testing.

As of March 4, the CDC reports at total of 80 coronavirus cases and 9 deaths in the United States. Thirteen states are reporting cases, including North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, New York, Washington and California.

