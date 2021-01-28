DHEC: More than 220 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday due to database issue

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday more than 220 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nearly 3,000 new cases.

The number of reported deaths is high due to a database issue, which caused a delay in some deaths being reported. The newly reported deaths occurred over the last several weeks, according to DHEC.

In total there were 226 new confirmed deaths bringing the total to 6,235. Also reported were 2,934 new cases, bringing the total to 387,603.

Among the deaths was the state’s fourth pediatric death. That death occurred on Jan. 23, according to DHEC.

DHEC upgraded the database in January and became aware of system glitches, which were reported to the vendor to be resolved.

