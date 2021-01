FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday 3,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 390,977 and the total number of deaths to 6,271.

The numbers are as of Wednesday. The percent positive was 25%.

