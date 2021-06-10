DHEC moves Dillon County back to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 rate classification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County has moved from a “low” to a “moderate” COVID-19 incidence case rate, according to information Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Monday, the agency had Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry and Marion counties in the “low” category.

The majority of the state remains in the “low” incidence rate category, which is calculated based on how many new, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state within the last two weeks, per 100,000 people.

A county qualifies for the “low” rate if there are 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 people within the two-week period. The “moderate” category is between 51 and 200 new cases, and the “high” category is more than 200 new cases.

As of Thursday, Marlboro County was in the “moderate” category. Dillon County had moved back into the category, as well, joining a total of nine counties in that range.

Dillon had 55.8 new cases per 100,000 people. Marlboro had 118.7 per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the state.

Thursday, DHEC also announced 119 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, along with 70 probable cases. There were no new deaths reported for the third time this week.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,633 confirmed cases, 102,026 probable cases, 8,602 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, one probable

Dillon – Two confirmed

Florence – Three confirmed, one probable

Horry – Seven confirmed, nine probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Two confirmed, two probable