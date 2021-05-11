DHEC moves Dillon County into ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate category

TROY, ALA. – The Coastal Carolina softball team ended their season on Tuesday afternoon as they were outlasted, 8-6, by the ULM Warhawks in the first round of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship tournament at the Troy Softball Complex in Troy. Ala. The two teams combined to leave 18 runners on base over the seven-inning contest. UL Monroe left 12 runners on base while the Chanticleers stranded six. Offensively, the two teams scored all 14 runs in the final four innings. On Tuesday, CCU batted .357 (10-for-28) with six RBI, two doubles, a triple, and a home run and was led by seniors Makiya Thomas (2-for-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 RBI), Stavi Augur (2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI), Taylor Sweigart (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI), and junior Mackenzie Beyer (2-for-3, BB) who had two hits apiece. The Warhawks batted .375 (9-for-24) with seven RBI and one double and were led by a trio of bats with a pair of hits; Jayden Mount (2-for-3, 3 RBI), Korie Kreps (2-for-2, 3 BB, 2 RBI), and Kennedy Page (2-for-3, 2B, RBI). Coastal's pitching staff struggled throughout the game as they allowed nine hits, eight earned runs, 10 walks, and hit two batters in the loss. CCU senior Kaitlin Beasley-Polko worked the first three innings but was pulled in the fourth, and returned for another 1.1 innings of action later in the game. Beasley-Polko totaled 4.1 innings, allowed seven hits, five runs, five earned, six walks while striking out two batters. Chants' reliever Raelee Brabham took the loss as she dropped to 5-9 on the season. The righty pitched two innings, allowed three runs, three earned, and three walks. The Moncks Corner, S.C., native entered the game in the fourth in relief of Beasley-Polko with a runner on first base but quickly allowed a walk to pinch-hitter Rylee Lara. The next batter Kennedy Page put down a sac bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Jayden Mount gave the Warhawks her team the first lead of the game, 1-0, with a sacrifice fly into left field. Chants tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the fourth with Augur's third home run of the season. However, the tie game didn't last for long. The Warhawks came right back in the top of the fifth to retake a one-run lead, 2-1, on Kennedy Johnson's RBI single. In the bottom of the fifth, CCU took the lead 3-2 off the ULM starter Gianni Hullett. Junior Sydney Guess started things off started with a single, and two batters later, Sweigart came close to clearing the right-field wall but ended up with a run-scoring triple, her second of the season. The Warhawks went to the bullpen for Amber Coons, but she was greeted by Thomas' lone RBI of the day, with a single back up the middle, scoring Sweigart from third. The Warhawks scored six times in the final two innings as they got RBI hits from Mount (2), Page, and Kreps. The Chanticleers made it a nail-biter in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run at the plate. With one out, Sweigart roped a double into left field to start the rally, and then CCU got back-to-back RBI hits from Thomas and Augur. With three consecutive hits against Coons, the Warhawks opted to go back to their starter Hullett as she quickly got the second out in the bottom of the seventh. The following two batters, Beyer and Abbey Montoya kept the game alive with a pair of singles, but then the lefty recorded the final out and earn the save to advance ULM into the next round of tournament play. Coastal ended its season with a 21-24 overall record and recorded a 9-15 in Sun Belt regular season play.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics