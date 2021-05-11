DHEC moves Dillon County into ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate category

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has recategorized Dillon County as having a “low” COVID-19 incidence rate.
Dillon County joins Marion and Georgetown counties — which were the first counties in the state to be moved to “low” incident rate last week — in the category. Union, McCormick, Hampton, Sumter and Claredon counties were also classified as having low rates, as of Tuesday afternoon.
DHEC sets incidence rate categories based on how many new, confirmed COVID-19 cases a county has had within the previous two weeks. A low rate is considered as 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, a moderate rate is between 51 and 200 cases per 100,000 people and a high rate is more than 201 cases per 100,000 people.
Dillon County’s rate was 39.4 per 100,000 people, as of Tuesday afternoon. Marion County’s rate was 48.9, and Georgetown County’s was 44.7.
On Tuesday, DHEC also announced that the state’s number of daily confirmed cases had dropped below 200. There were also no new deaths.
The state had 192 new, confirmed cases and 95 probable COVID-19 cases reported by the agency on Tuesday. Of 10,202 new tests reported to the state, 4.1% were positive for the virus.
Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 486,282 confirmed cases, 98,937 probable cases, 8,448 confirmed deaths and 1,148 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.
New case counts for local counties are as follows:
Darlington – Three confirmed, one probable
Dillon – One confirmed
Florence – Six confirmed
Horry – Five confirmed, 12 probable
Marion – Two confirmed
Marlboro – No new cases