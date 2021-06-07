DHEC moves Florence County to ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has moved Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry and Marion counties to the “low” COVID-19 incidence rate category, as of data available Monday.

Two weeks ago, Darlington, Horry and Marion counties were the only areas within News13’s South Carolina coverage area — which encompasses Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties — in the “low” category.

The majority of the state has moved into the “low” incidence rate category, which is calculated based on how many new, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state within the last two weeks, per 100,000 people.

A county qualifies for the “low” rate if there are 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 people. The “moderate” category is between 51 and 200 new cases, and the “high” category is more than 200 new cases within the two-week period.

As of Monday, Darlington County had 33 new cases per 100,000 people, Dillon County had 42.7, Horry County had 35.3, Florence County had 39.8, Marion County had 19.6 and Marlboro County had 114.9.

Marlboro County’s rate was the highest in the state.

DHEC announced 79 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 probable cases on Monday, based on information it received on Saturday. It did not report any new deaths.

Of 6,138 new tests reported to the state, 1.8% were positive for the virus.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,356 confirmed cases, 101,869 probable cases, 8,594 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Four probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, one probable

Florence – Four confirmed

Horry – Nine confirmed, three probable

Marion – One confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, one probable