DHEC moves Horry County back in ‘high’ COVID-19 spread category

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County has once again been moved into the “high” COVID-19 incidence rate category, just a few weeks after being upgraded by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A “high” rate is defined by DHEC as a county that has seen more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Horry County was moved to the “moderate” category, meaning it had between 51 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, on Nov. 4. It was the first time it’d been in the “moderate” category since July.

Horry County’s rate was 207 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, according to information updated by DHEC on Tuesday.

The move comes as counties across the state have been upgraded to the “moderate” category after case rates have continued to decline following a fall surge.

Dillon, Darlington, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties are currently in the “moderate” zone. Bamberg County, at no new cases per 100,000 people within the last two weeks, is the only state classified as having a “low” spread. Twelve counties are classified in the “high” incidence rate category.

DHEC announced 499 new, confirmed cases on Thursday, based on data it received Monday. The new information also reveals 299 new, probable cases, 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 16,108 new cases reported to the state, 5.1% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths is one person in Dillon County, one person in Florence County and one person in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 729,067 confirmed cases, 181,623 probable cases, 12,176 confirmed deaths and 1,902 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington: Six confirmed, 12 probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, one probable

Florence – 14 confirmed, 10 probable

Horry – 34 confirmed, 22 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – One confirmed, five probable