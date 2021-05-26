DHEC moves Horry County to ‘low’ COVID-19 incidence rate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s declining number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases has placed it in a “low” incidence rate for the virus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control upgraded the county’s rating this week as it moved to a rate of 44.9 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

It joined Darlington, Marion and Georgetown counties, along with several others across the state, in the “low” category. Most of the state remains in the “moderate” category.

Areas with fewer than 50 new, confirmed cases over a two-week period are rated as “low.” A “moderate” level means that a county has had 51 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people, and a “high” level means that an area has had more than 200 new, confirmed cases within two weeks.

As of Wednesday, Darlington County had a rate of 49.5 new cases per 100,000 people, Marion County’s rate was 19.6 cases per 100,000 people and Georgetown’s rate was 23.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Dillon County, which was upgraded to the “low” category earlier this month, had returned to a “moderate” level, with 55.8 new cases per 100,000 people, as of Wednesday afternoon.

DHEC reported 133 new, confirmed cases statewide on Wednesday, along with an additional 152 probable cases, two confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

Of 4,526 new tests reported to the state, 4.4% were positive for the virus, a jump from previous days.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 490,923 confirmed cases, 100,939 probable cases, 8,552 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Four probable

Horry – Five confirmed, 17 probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Five probable cases